Clark Co. Combined Health District holds vaccine drive-thru

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) kicked off a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the clinic was held at Circus Plaza in Springfield.

During the clinic, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were made available to people. Those 12 and up could choose Pfizer, while J&J’s single dose vaccine was only accessible for those 18 and older.

Alex Immanuelle Berrien is 14-years-old and got his first Pfizer dose at the drive-thru clinic.

“It’s good to get the vaccine now, because we are trying to get school started back up in the fall. The vaccine will really help us get forward,” said Berrien.

CCCHD Commissioner Charles Patterson says along with young people now wanting to get their vaccine, many eager Ohioans want to win Governor DeWine’s Ohio Vaccine lottery, which is $1 million dollars. “Our vaccines started to pick up last Thursday after the Wednesday announcement for the vaximillions. So we know it’s had a positive impact,” said Patterson.

Guardians were required for those under 18. The clinic will run every Tuesday from now until June 22nd, and drive-ins are welcome along with appointments.

Click here to learn more about the CCCHD’s available clinics.