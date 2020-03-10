Live Now
CJ moving forward with senior trip to DC amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Tuesday, Chaminade Julienne says they will move forward with their planned senior trip to Washington D.C., a decision they say will be reviewed again later this week based on coronavirus developments.

Additionally, two ministry and service trips scheduled for the summer have been canceled by their organizers.

“This virus represents a new challenge for us, but we have great confidence that our community will respond with courage and grace, and that the good God will bless us during this time of uncertainty,” reads a release on the school’s website.

District officials say they have, and will continue, to remind students about proper hygiene and their janitorial team is focusing on additional decontamination steps during their nightly cleaning.

