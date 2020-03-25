City of West Carrollton declares emergency

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton said in a release that on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, City of West Carrollton Mayor and City Council members passed an ordinance to ‘declare a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus.’

The ordinance authorizes the City Manager, City Council, and City Staff to take all emergency action steps necessary for the protection of lives and property of the people of West Carrollton while providing minimal disruption in the serving of the public.

“The health and safety of the West Carrollton community continues to be a priority as we navigate this situation and response to COVID-19,” said Mayor Jeff Sanner. “We are continuing to coordinate with local, county and state authorities to take the appropriate measures to protect the public and slow the spread of the virus.”

The Governor of Ohio has issued several orders, the most recent being the ‘stay at home’ directive. The most important practice to reduce the spread of this virus is to stay home and avoid contact with others. The City said as local elected officials/city management, they may take additional steps to protect the community following the guidelines issued by public health professionals.

The City asks to follow these best practices and encourage others to follow your example by:

Staying home unless necessary and avoiding nonessential outings

Only visiting stores for necessary purchases (grocery, pharmacy, mandatory medical appointments are several examples)

Making a single trip for essentials versus multiple trips

Only purchasing reasonable amounts of basic products

Avoiding gathering in groups

Spending time outside but, remember to maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety (and children should not use playground equipment)

The City said to monitor the city website, www.westcarrollton.org, and social media for updates.