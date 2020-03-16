Closings
City of Springfield to announce state of emergency over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials will declare a state of emergency in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland, City Manager Bryan Heck, Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson, and Mental Health & Recovery Board CEO Greta Mayer will make the announcement from the City Hall Forum.

All Springfield city buildings are currently closed to the public until further notice.

