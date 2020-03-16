SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials will declare a state of emergency in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland, City Manager Bryan Heck, Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson, and Mental Health & Recovery Board CEO Greta Mayer will make the announcement from the City Hall Forum.
All Springfield city buildings are currently closed to the public until further notice.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- City of Springfield to announce state of emergency over coronavirus concerns
- Hand sanitizer hoarder under investigation
- German virus vaccine firm denies US made takeover offer
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Shakertown Road closed for construction, no access to US-35