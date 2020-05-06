City of Piqua curtails spending by nearly $2.5 million

PIQUA, Ohio (Daily Call) — Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple on Tuesday said the city of Piqua has curtailed nearly $2.5 million in expenses from the city’s 2020 budget in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further changes are also expected as department administrators are continuing to review their budgets.

Holtzapple added the commission may have to approve reappropriations for the 2020 budget in the late summer or early fall due to some these changes.