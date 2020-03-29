Cincinnati police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A Cincinnati police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Isaac said the officer, who is assigned to district three, “is in good spirits” and is quarantined at home.

Two additional district three officers are also under self-quarantine as they await their coronavirus test results.

According to Isaac, the Cincinnati Police Department has immediately disinfected and thoroughly cleaned the district three police station. As of now, all officers have left the building and are working at an alternative site.

Isaac assured full patrol services will still be available during this time.

Isaac released a statement on the matter Saturday: “While we know this is trying time for our officer that has tested positive, we are grateful that they are experiencing mild symptoms and we will support them and the entire Department as this pandemic impacts our city and the world. We will continue to provide the highest level of police services, but we must emphasize the importance of social distancing and the steps we need to take as a society and as a Department to keep our employees safe, so we can keep the public safe.”