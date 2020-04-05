Cincinnati firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A District 1 Cincinnati firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the fire union president.
The fire union president said the firefighter was tested for COVID-19 almost three weeks ago and got the results back today.
The fire union president tells WLWT the firefighter is near the end of his recovery and is in good spirits.
This is the first case of coronavirus within the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The Cincinnati Police Department recently had some officers from District 3 test positive for the coronavirus.
The state of Ohio currently has 3,739 cases.
