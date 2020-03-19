1  of  2
Christmas lights spread cheer during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WCYB)   Inspired by the coronavirus crisis, one Virginia man is bringing Christmas time to the month of March. 

Michael Harless says the festive lights and decorations he’s put on display symbolize happiness and cheer.

“I was thinking about a time back in the 80’s during Christmas when everything was closed, and you couldn’t get anywhere. But we were still happy. I thought if I could see my lights right now, I would feel better, I would feel happy,” Harless says.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is causing many to feel stress and worry.

“That not knowing makes us a little bit more afraid,” Harless says. 

To curb that fear, his mission is to put a smile on people’s faces.

