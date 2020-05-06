Chief of National Guard Bureau to visit Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard will host Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau Wednesday, May 6.

Lengyel will tour the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and visit with the nearly 80 Ohio National Guard members who have been assisting the food bank since March 23.

There are more than 500 Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve members supporting humanitarian efforts at 14 food bank warehouses and local food banks throughout the state, which combined provide food to Ohioans in all 88 counties.

As of May 1, they had assisted in distributing more than 11 million pounds of food.