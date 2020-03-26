Champaign County confirms second case of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – There is now a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Champaign County, according to the Champaign Health District (CHD).

The individual is a female in her 50s and we’re told she is hospitalized. All contacts have been asked to self-quarantine and are being monitored by CHD.

All residents are encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home order put in place by state officials.

Anyone with questions may call Champaign Health District’s call center at 937-653-0110 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or send an email to health@chapmaignhd.com.

You can also call the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634.