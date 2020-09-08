CEO says vaccine in work is ‘near-perfect’

MAINZ, Germany (CNN/AP) – The CEO of BioNtech is confident it’s vaccine could be ready for approval as early as the middle of October.

BioNtech is a German biotech firm, partnered with Pfizer. The CEO spoke with CNN’s Fred Pleitgen.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNtech said, “It has an excellent profile and I consider this vaccine as a vaccine which is near perfect and which has a near perfect profile. We have done pre-clinical experiments. We have shown that this vaccine is able to protect animals from infection in really tough challenge experiments. And, of course, we have done much more testing than we have published so far. And this provides us a lot of confidence in combination with understanding of the mode of action. In combination with the safety data coming in from the running trial. Yes, we believe that we have a safe product and we believe that we will be able to show efficacy”.

A vaccine to shield Americans from becoming infected with the coronavirus is emerging as the latest flashpoint in the race for the White House.

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of “disparaging” a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available by the end of October. Trump leveled the accusation Monday. a day after the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, said she would trust public health experts and scientists over Trump.

Trump is aiming to have 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in stock by January under a program he calls “Operation Warp Speed” that is working to accelerate development.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.