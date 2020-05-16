Live Now
Central State to hold virtual commencement

Coronavirus

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University will hold its spring 2020 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond will preside over the ceremony and distribute roughly 266 diplomas.

The prerecorded ceremony will include university officials in traditional commencement regalia, musical performances, special guests and the commencement address.

Members of the class of 2020, their friends and families and alumni are all invited to watch the commencement here.

