Central State gets $1.8 million emergency grant for students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University will split $1.8 million of emergency federal stimulus money among its students.

Depending on the criteria for disbursement, a student enrolled during the Spring 2020 semester will be eligible to receive up to $1,000 as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act included a nationwide $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the relief funds are received by the University, allocated amounts will be issued through direct deposits into students’ accounts. University officials anticipate that the funds will be released by the federal government by May 1.

The schools said in its release that the relief funds are intended to provide emergency financial assistance to students for the unexpected costs they incurred related to the disruption of campus operations.

