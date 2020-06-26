Centerville teams suspend contact practices after two athletes test positive for COVID-19

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville school district has put contact practices on hold for all of their teams after two freshman football players tested positive for COVID-19.

At a meeting this week, the school board decided to allow teams to continue only skills training until at least July 6, with several precautions remaining in place.

“They have a station where health screenings are taking place prior to any athletes entering the facility,” said Tom Henderson, superintendent. “There’s many, many sanitizing stations throughout workout areas. Social distancing is being practiced.”

The district has encouraged players and coaches to get tested, according to officials.

School officials also alerted the public health department, which still encourages social distancing as much as possible at practices.

“Anytime you’re doing something and bringing people together, there’s going to be a risk,” said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Practices and some scrimmages for contact sports were allowed to resume Monday in Ohio. Since late May, teams were allowed to resume skills training.

The state guidelines include physical contact only within the rules of the game, social distancing of six feet off the field or court and no congregating before or after practice.

Meanwhile, other districts like Kettering had delayed the start of practices with contact.

At Kettering Fairmont High School, those practices will begin Monday for some sports and the following week for football, according to Chris Weaver, athletic director.

“We really felt like we were not prepared to be able to implement that responsibly without having to just continue [the] course of action that we were already following,” Weaver said.

Weaver and Suffoletto did not rule out the possibility for more changes later this season if the virus spreads among more student-athletes.