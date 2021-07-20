Centerville Schools Superintendent Tom Henderson talks new no mask policy

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As schools are gearing up for a new year, The Centerville School board voted Monday night to cancel the former mask policy for students and staff. “There is no longer a board policy requiring wearing facial coverings or face masks in our buildings by students or staff,” said Centerville Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson.

However, even with the removal of the policy, Henderson still encourages children to wear mask if they want. “We’ve assured everybody especially our students that there will be no stigma attached if they choose to wear a mask or make that decision for their families,” said Henderson.

Centerville schools will continue to take precautions, with Henderson saying the new 3 feet recommended social distancing, plexiglass and other barriers will also still be in place, along with hand sanitizer and extra cleaning of classrooms and other areas of the schools.

Alone with Centerville, Dayton Public School’s also participating in an optional mask policy. “We’re not requiring masks for summer school. So far we don’t think we’re requiring masks for our opening of school August 18th,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli.

Lolli also encouraging families and students to make their own decisions about wearing masks. “If a parent truly feels there’s a risk for their child then they need to provide a mask for their child, and they need to wear that mask to school,” said Lolli.