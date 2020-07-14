Centerville restaurant reopens after temporary closure, deep cleaning

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville restaurant reopened Monday after a temporary closure due to COVID-19.

Archer’s Tavern in Centerville had been closed since late Thursday afternoon when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was so sad,” said Sherry Wolf, who visits the restaurant every few weeks. “I know how hard they work to provide for the community, and they are such a great community restaurant.”

According to Dan Apolito, the owner, the staff member who tested positive last worked in the restaurant July 4. The employee was tested after a colleague at another workplace caught the virus, Apolito said.

The worker was tested twice, and the results of the second test came back positive Thursday, Apolito said. The employee is asymptomatic and remains quarantined, and no other staff members have tested positive, he added.

But Apolito chose to shut down Archer’s as a precaution.

“It was over $20,000 in revenue that we were lost,” Apolito said. “But that’s still worth it to ensure everyone’s safe.”

Public health officials did not require Archer’s to close and cleared the business to reopen Friday, Apolito said, but the restaurant remained shut down through the weekend for deep cleaning.

“It basically meant wiping down and sanitizing anywhere guests are, if it’s tables, booths, restrooms, floors, light fixtures,” he said.

Apolito told 2 NEWS he and his team continue to take several safety precautions, and all staff members are checked for symptoms daily.

“We have to do the best we can to take care of the guests that do come out and ensure a safe environment,” Apolito said. “All of the restaurant owners that I know, and I talk to many of them, this has made us all very nervous. But we’re going to get through this. We’ve just got to keep doing what we do.”

According to a spokesperson for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, health officials have not told any businesses in Montgomery County to close due to COVID-19 cases, but they encourage any precautions business owners can take.