Cedarville University to remain online for spring, moving students off campus

Coronavirus

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University President Dr. Thomas White announced in a letter this morning that the university will teach online for the remainder of the semester.

He also announced all campus events this semester have been canceled or moved online, commencement will be postponed and a detailed plan for students to move out of their residence halls by Saturday, May 2.

The university will refund money for unused room and board fees, and there will not be a graduation fee this year. The university hopes to hold a celebration event in honor of the 2020 graduates at a later date, and diplomas will be mailed to graduates in May.

