Cedarville University celebrates its seniors in special way

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)  Cedarville University will hold a Senior Celebration to recognize the class of 2020 on Saturday, May 2, instead of hosting families and friends at the annual commencement ceremony on campus.

The celebration will be broadcast on the Cedarville University Facebook page.

The Senior Celebration is one part of a threefold effort to honor the class of 2020.

The second effort the university is making for the class of 2020 is posting personal videos from four different seniors. The university began posting a video each day on April 20 and the campaign will conclude on May 20. 

Each video highlights the transformational stories of how the lives of the 2020 graduates were changed during their time at Cedarville.

The third effort will also take place at the senior celebration livestream on May 2, which will include scripture readings, vocal music and other special commemorative activities.

This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held homecoming weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia. The traditions of the Junior-Senior banquet and senior chapel, which is the last chapel of the academic year, will be held for 2020 seniors at that time.

