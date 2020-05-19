Cedar Point asks communities to nominate heroes for a big prize

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cedar Point_83667

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Point is asking communities to nominate an everyday hero for the chance to win the Ticket of a Lifetime – a ticket that affords the recipient lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

May 18 through May 20, Cedar Point invites communities to submit nominations for their heroes at this website. It asks that a photo and an explanation be included as well.

The everyday hero includes frontline nurses, doctors, EMT’s, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during these challenging times.

In addition, each winner can select three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime, for a total of four per person.

All nominations must be submitted by May 29. A total of ten heroes will be selected by a panel of judges.

Click here to see the complete rules and nomination instructions.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS