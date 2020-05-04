CDC updates symptoms of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its list of COVID-19 symptoms, asking that people keep these in mind to prevent the spread of the disease.

The symptoms are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC asks that people who want more information to visit its website.