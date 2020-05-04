CDC updates symptoms of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its list of COVID-19 symptoms, asking that people keep these in mind to prevent the spread of the disease.
The symptoms are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The CDC asks that people who want more information to visit its website.
