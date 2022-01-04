WASHINGTON (WDTN) – On Tuesday, the CDC updated its recommendation for when to receive a booster shot.

According to the CDC, the recommended interval of time to get a booster shot is to be shortened from six months to five months for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation for the booster interval for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine has not changed, said the CDC.

The CDC additionally recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds should receive an additional primary dose 28 days after their second shot.

At this time, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine is the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children ages 5 to 11, said the CDC.

The CDC released the following statement:

As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people. Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can. Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

