DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press conference Tuesday, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) released findings on pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccination impact.

“The data CDC is publishing today provides real world evidence that getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy might help protect infants from hospitalization due to COVID-19,” said Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Breach Chief Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman.

The study used data from “Overcoming COVID-19 Network” at 20 children’s hospitals across 17 states over a time period of July 2021 to January 2022.

“The authors examine the odds of COVID-19 vaccination among mothers whose babies were hospitalized with COVID-19, and compared that with the odds of COVID-19 vaccination whose mothers were hospitalized for other reasons and didn’t have COVID,” said Dr. Meaney-Delman.

The findings found COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was 61% protective, which means babies less than six months old whose mothers were vaccinated were 61% less likely to face hospitalization with COVID-19.

The same study also found 84% of babies hospitalized with the virus were born to unvaccinated mothers. “Among babies with COVID-19 who were admitted to the ICU, the sickest babies, 88 percent were born to mothers who were not vaccinated before or during pregnancy. The one baby who died in the study, was born to a mother who was not vaccinated,” said Dr. Meaney-Delman.

CDC leaders said the findings all point to a single solution, that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and recommended by several organizations including the CDC.