Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

CDC issues detailed guidelines on reopening America

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  The Centers for Disease Control has released new detailed guidance on how to safely reopen the country.

The guidelines come after all 50 states have already begun their own strategies.

They include recommendations for reopening restaurants, schools and mass transit, all with new infection control procedures and social distancing guidelines in place.

The guidelines were delayed when the White House ordered a rewrite. The new version reportedly tones down its language, phrasing some sections more as suggestions than requirements.

The document cautions that businesses should reopen in phases, depending on the infection rate in each community, and any spikes that may follow each phase. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3cODowN   

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS