CDC issues detailed guidelines on reopening America

(NBC News) The Centers for Disease Control has released new detailed guidance on how to safely reopen the country.

The guidelines come after all 50 states have already begun their own strategies.

They include recommendations for reopening restaurants, schools and mass transit, all with new infection control procedures and social distancing guidelines in place.

The guidelines were delayed when the White House ordered a rewrite. The new version reportedly tones down its language, phrasing some sections more as suggestions than requirements.

The document cautions that businesses should reopen in phases, depending on the infection rate in each community, and any spikes that may follow each phase.

