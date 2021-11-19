DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the shots after the Food and Drug Administration authorized both company’s vaccine boosters for everyone 18 and over.

Leading health officials in Montgomery County said approval of boosters for all adults is good news. It comes amid a push to increase primary doses in Ohio where only 56.85 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“They’re very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. We also know studies indicate that over time the effectiveness of these vaccines are going to wane,” said John Steele, public information specialist for PHDMC.

Boosters are already approved for people 65 and up, and those at high risk because of their health. This includes people like Megan Goettemoeller who has spina bifida.

“It’s been hard on me because prior to COVID I was doing things with five to six people at a time,” she said.

She said the isolation has been a major concern and she hopes to reduce that fear by getting the booster.

“I hope it helps get me to a point where I can feel better again about re-building a network and feeling comfortable in a group again, and not worry about if I’m safe, if they’re safe, or if we’re safe together,” Goettemoeller said.

The FDA said authorizing boosters for everyone 18 and older will provide continued protection against COVID-19, including serious consequences like hospitalization and death.

Local health officials said it’ll open the door for healthy people to protect themselves.

“For those people who have been more than six months since they’ve had their second dose in the two-dose vaccination series, they should consider getting that,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Combined Health District commissioner.

People served by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services spent the day getting an extra dose to protect themselves for the holidays.

“People with developmental disabilities often have underlying conditions that make them medically more vulnerable to certain medical conditions including COVID,” said Janice Saddler Rice, director of communications at Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services.

Those who are already eligible for boosters said they’re ready to get back to normal.

“I really miss going bowling,” said Lauren Easley.

“I just want to be safe, and I don’t want to get COVID because it’s horrible,” Megan Whitaker said.