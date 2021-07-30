CDC confirms Delta variant highly contagious, similar to chickenpox

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed the Delta variant is just as likely to spread as chickenpox, following unpublished internal documents being leaked.

These new findings, aren’t a surprise to many medical experts.

“This is about twice as transmissible as the original or the native strain that’d we’d previously been talking about. It puts it somewhere around the transmissibility of chicken pox, which is very easy to pass,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

Doctors also say the reason for a high transmission is the amount of shedding the Delta variant does compared to previous virus strains.

“If you have a low amount of virus in your body and you’re coughing, you’re not going to cough out a lot of virus. If you have a very high amount of virus replicating in your body, and you cough or even breathe, you’re more likely to be expelling higher amounts of virus that could impact other people,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer for Kettering Health.

Weinstein also said the concern over mass spread stems from people who might have have the Delta variant but be asymptomatic. “One person spreads it lets say to four…then all those people spread it to four more so now you’re at 16. So you can see how it can spread through a population very very rapidly.”

Other new studies also show the Delta variant can shed from a fully vaccinated person as well. “The hope was that people were vaccinated didn’t have the ability to pass the virus to another person. We’re seeing that because the viral load with delta is so high, there’s still that ability for anyone who becomes infected to pass it to somebody else.”