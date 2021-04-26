CDC could soon change outdoor mask policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci has remarked he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating their suggestions for people on masking up outdoors. Fauci has stated he believes the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low outdoors due to fresh air and many people receiving and being fully vaccinated.

“We’re really starting to get a hand on this virus, so I do see masking, particularly outside going away,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, Vice President of Clinical Outcomes for Kettering Health Network. “The likelihood of getting COVID after being fully vaccinated is .0007%,” said Dr. Lytle.

Even for people not fully vaccinated, Dr. Lytle says new evidence shows being outside and maskless doesn’t seem to increase their chances. “There is some literature now that’s supporting that they may not be,” said Dr. Lytle.

“I generally wear my mask outside, but I don’t if I’m taking my dog on a walk, when my kids are going on a walk, if I’m going for a run, if we’re at the park and there’s plenty of space,” said Amanda Weinstein. Weinstein is fully vaccinated, and says that makes her feel more comfortable. However, there are instances where the mother feels safer wearing her mask outdoors.

“If I’m like in a crowd of people. So we did an event where we picked up trash around our neighborhood, so there we wore our masks the whole time,” said Weinstein.

Currently, there is no set date or timeframe when the CDC will be releasing their updated outdoor mask guidelines.