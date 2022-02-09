DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health reports the state’s hospitalizations and COVID-cases have officially dropped by 50 percent. Miami Valley health leaders said they are not surprised to see the current omicron curve decline much faster than delta’s.

In order to decrease COVID cases, health leaders said they were battling the variant’s R0 value, or the ability to replicate. Omicron proved to replicate nearly triple the amount of delta.

“If we didn’t have this level of vaccination in Clark County and across Ohio, things like the omicron variant could’ve done a lot more damage than it’s already done,” said Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook.

Cook compares the omicron variant’s R0 value to measles, one of most infectious diseases in history.

“When you start looking at seven to 14 for omicron, that’s getting close to measles contagious level, upwards of 18 for an R0 value,” said Cook.

COVID cases tripled due to omicron spread in late December, but now are falling drastically. The R0 value is unique to each strand so it all comes down to protection.

“Three layered masks, KN95’s, N95’s, all of those in real world practice will push the R0 value down,” said Cook.

Cook said omicron’s generation time is fast paced, the quicker Ohioans showed signs and symptoms the quicker they obtained immunity.

“The amount of time it takes for you to become a case and then infect somebody else is half the time of measles so it may be less infectious but if you double the amount of people that can spread it, that’s what makes it so dangerous,” said Cook.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows over 65 percent of eligible Ohioans have started the vaccination process.