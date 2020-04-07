Live Now
CBC gets first plasma donation from COVID-19 survivor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Blood Center (CBC) received its first donation of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) Monday, April 6, from a male who has recovered from the disease.

Menachem Mendel Mangel, 21, is the first former COVID-19 patient to donate CCP in the Miami Valley region. He is the son of Rabbi Nochum Mangel of the Chabad Lubavitch of Greater Dayton synagogue.

In a press release CBC explains that transfusing CCP into a person still fighting COVID-19 can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover. Early indications are promising for this to be an effective treatment in the most critical cases of COVID-19 infections.

“I’m back here for Passover,” said Mangel in CBCs press release. “My dad told me about donating [convalescent] plasma and I said I’d do it. It wasn’t too much of a debate! I’ve donated before and anything I can do to help.”

Mangel is blood type AB-negative, which is ideal for CCP donation. He was cleared for donation after he tested negative for COVID-19, which means he is no longer able to infects others.

“Everyone I know who has tested positive is planning to try to donate,” he said.

Potential donors must meet all standard screening criteria for blood donation, plus pass additional FDA criteria, including:

  • Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test or doctor’s note.
  • Have evidence of lack of infectivity through testing or when one month has passed from complete resolution of symptoms.
  • Meet current blood donation protocols.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

