Caregiver at WPAFB child development center tests positive for COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — A caregiver at WPAFB’s Wright Care Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The center has closed associated classrooms and notified the parents of children who had direct contact with the caregiver.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the entire facility (Bldg. 6933, to include the SAC Program) is being deep cleaned prior to reopening Friday morning, August 20,” the center said in a Facebook post. “Additional classrooms in the facility remain open and unaffected.”

Public Health has been notified and actively contact tracing — officials will reach out to affected employees and parents if the need arises.

The center said that they will make the decision on “further operations at the facility” once contact tracing is complete.

WPAFB has upgraded to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo due to a sudden rise in cases of COVID-19 in the Miami Valley and throughout Ohio.

