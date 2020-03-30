BWC waives some employer program requirements amid outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) is waiving several requirements for employers participating in programs that lower their premiums as a reward for creating safer workplaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is one more way we can answer Governor Mike DeWine’s call for state agencies to help Ohioans and the business community through this difficult time,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud in a press release. “We’re looking at everything we do, and I’m sure more action will follow in the coming days and weeks.”

BWC said in its release that it is waiving all safety education and training requirements for this policy year — July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, for private employers; calendar year 2019 for public employers — for participants in the following programs:

Drug Free Safety Program.

EM Cap Program.

Grow Ohio.

Industry Specific Safety Program.

One Claim Program.

Policy Activity Rebate Program.

Discounts offered through these programs will be applied automatically. Additionally, the annual report deadline submission for Drug Free Safety Program participants has been extended to June 1. More on these programs can be found at bwc.ohio.gov.

The waivers follow Governor Mike DeWine’s signing Friday of Ohio House Bill 197 granting the state numerous provisions designed to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on Ohioans. It also follows BWC’s announcement last week that its private and public employer members could defer their monthly premium installment amounts due for March, April and May this policy year until June 1, at which time the matter will be reconsidered.