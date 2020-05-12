Butler County sees COVID-19 spike, number of tests isn’t only factor

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County General Health District reported that cases of COVID-19 have gone up 265 percent between May 7 and May 10.

According to the county were decreasing just days before and while case numbers are up due to the increase in testing, there are additional factors at play.

Analysis of the cases revealed that a both large scale testing events and cases occurring in clusters were the biggest contributors.

A total of 44 percent of cases were linked to a work place, household or due to healthcare exposure. Of those new cases, 23 percent had an ill family member.

The county believes that this increase is not entirely unexpected, saying that as testing ramps up it expects to see higher numbers of positive tests.

BCGHD asks people to wear masks in restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores and on public transit. Masks are not required when exercising outdoors as long as proper social distancing is practiced.