Butler County: Public Health consider options for homeless amid pandemic

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County General Health District has been working to find options for citizens who will need a place to recover from COVID-19, but who do not have a home to go to.
“In Butler County, no final decision has been made as to any particular option for temporary housing for recovery from COVID-19. Indeed, having a tiered approach with a number of options on the table is the best course of action,” said Jenny Bailer, Butler County General Health District’s Health Commissioner, in a press release.
The Butler County Commissioners recently approved funding to support moving people currently living in shelters into more permanent housing.
In its release, Butler County said that it hopes this proactive step provides help to those who need housing and may later need to recover from COVID-19 in isolation.
After approving funding, its next goal is to identify possible places for people without homes to rest and recover if they do become ill.
In Butler County, and around the state, options being explored for people experiencing homelessness who need to recover from mild COVID-19 have included hotels, churches, camps, cabins, schools and jails.
