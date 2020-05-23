Butler County investigating COVID-19 cases linked to Oxford social gatherings

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) is currently investigating several COVID-19 cases among Miami University students with links to off campus social gatherings in Oxford, OH from May 8 to May 16.

BCGHD said in a release that it is contacting anyone believed to have been in close contact with an infected individual.

Those that have had contact should self-monitor for fever or COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from their last day in Oxford.

Ohioans can call the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) hotline at 1-833-4-ASKODH with any questions or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.