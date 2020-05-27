Live Now
Butler County Fair canceled, new options for Junior Fair being considered

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Fair has been canceled and new ideas are being considered for the Junior Fair.

Organizers said in a post to Facebook that committees are being formed to come up with options for aged exhibitors to show their projects at the Junior Fair.

The next board meeting regarding the Senior Fair will be June 9 at 7 p.m.

At this time no plan has been announced but it is believed that more information will be available in the weeks to come.

