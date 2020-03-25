Butler Co. Sheriffs asks court to order release of COVID-19 patient locations

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking the Common Pleas Court officials to issue an order to release locations of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Jones said in a statement Wednesday, “I cannot stand idly by watching my men and woman on the front line respond to a residence not having the knowledge they need to keep themselves and their family safe. This is equivalent to knowing someone has a weapon and my

Deputies not given that information. It’s reckless and I won’t stand for it.”

