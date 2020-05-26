Buckeye Health Plan offers new rapid testing program for older adults

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Buckeye Health Plan is supporting National Church Residences rollout of a COVID-19 on-site rapid testing program for vulnerable older adults living in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities around Franklin County.

The new Post-Acute Regional Rapid Testing (PARRT) program was developed in partnership with Leading Age Ohio and Ohio Living and in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County Health Department and Columbus Health Department.

PARRT offers COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents and staff usually within 72 hours of receiving the request, seven days a week.