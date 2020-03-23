Brookville woman creates group to make protective masks

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States needs Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Valerie Thorn is doing what she can to make that happen.

Her Brookville home has become a factory for sewing masks. The effort started with concern for Valerie’s daughter, who works at a local nursing home.

“They were taking care of their patients with the little cotton masks that are actually supposed to be put on the patients to protect the patients,” Valerie said.

Thorn created a Facebook group with two other friends and from there the effort grew. The group of now 10 volunteers each work from their homes to make re-usable protective masks.

“The washable masks that can go over the N95’s to help prolong their life. These are washable, they’re 100% cotton, they’re made with elastic,” said Valerie.

The supplies are then donated to those who need it most.

“I don’t want to make light of the fact that the hospitals need the equipment but when you’re talking nursing homes and first responders that have nothing, not a mask, not gloves, that’s an issue.”

Neighbors who can are asked to volunteer their skills, supplies, or money to help these efforts.

Click here to learn how you can help.