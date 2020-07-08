Brookville Police will not enforce mask mandate

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Brookville Police Department will not be enforcing the governors face mask mandate and asks that residents not call any of the city’s emergency lines to report violations.

The police department said in a release on Facebook that “This is a health related order, therefore the City of Brookville Police Department will not enforce this mandate.”

Potential violations of this mandate should be directed to the Dayton and Montgomery County Department of Public Health at 937-225-5700.