LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The prince’s Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.
It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.
The palace says Charles “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Stay-at-home orders mean exercising in isolation
- 1.3 billion ordered to stay home as India launches world’s largest lockdown
- Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
- Jersey Mike’s still taking donations despite Day of Caring canceled
- Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic