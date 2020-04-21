Boys and Girls Club seeks community support during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) is asking for community support through donations of money or goods and by community leaders getting involved by hosting a live-streamed book reading, demo or other activity.
According to a release sent to 2 NEWS, the staff at BGCD have called 120 families each week and created online programming focused on providing homework support and engagement.
The club has also distributed more than 235 grab-and-go meals and 40 books from its PNC library, as well as created an emergency relief pantry. This pantry is used to provide shelf-stable snacks, gloves for cold days and other basic essentials to members in need.
The Club is asking the community for help in three main ways:
- People can donate money to the club here, by mail at 1828 West Stewart Street or by phone at 937-262-8377. The club recommends a recurring $50 monthly donation.
- People can donate essentials like gloves, masks, detergent, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, crayons, notebook paper, water, shelf stable snacks and disinfectant wipes. Donations can be dropped off at 1828 West Stewart Street.
- Community and business leaders can also help the club enhance its online programming by hosting a live-streamed book reading, demo or other activity. Leaders can sign up for this by contacting hr@bgcdayton.org or calling 937-262-8377.
