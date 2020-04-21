Boys and Girls Club seeks community support during pandemic

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) is asking for community support through donations of money or goods and by community leaders getting involved by hosting a live-streamed book reading, demo or other activity.

According to a release sent to 2 NEWS, the staff at BGCD have called 120 families each week and created online programming focused on providing homework support and engagement.

The club has also distributed more than 235 grab-and-go meals and 40 books from its PNC library, as well as created an emergency relief pantry. This pantry is used to provide shelf-stable snacks, gloves for cold days and other basic essentials to members in need.

The Club is asking the community for help in three main ways: