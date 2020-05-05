Booz Allen gives $50,000 to Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – IT consulting firm, Booz Allen, is donating $50,000 to the Foodbanks COVID-19 relief efforts.

The firm, which has an office in Dayton, is providing 300,000 meals to local families in need.

“Booz Allen is proud to support our local Dayton community and those struggling as a result of the current crisis,” said Kate Mercer, Vice President and leader of Booz Allen’s Dayton office. “Our talent is our people, and providing support in this way is simply the right thing to do.”

The Foodbank will continue to serve families through their drive thru pantry every week, and will also supply a network of partner agencies with the food necessary to continue their operations.

More information is available at thefoodbankdayton.org/needfood.