Blood donors needed to prevent regional shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is asking people to donate blood to prevent a regional shortage. While the coronavirus has some people scared to make a donation, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is doing all she can to calm those fears.

She led by example Wednesday by donating blood at the Community Blood Center in downtown Dayton. They are taking emergency measures to avoid a blood shortage in the region as the community acts to spread the halt of coronavirus.

Whaley says donating is a great way to contribute.

“If you’re healthy, and you’re not in those areas of where you should stay home, this is a great way that you could make a difference for your community,” she said.

She is an experienced blood donor, and Wednesday’s donation marked her one gallon milestone.

The Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at Centerville High School on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m.

