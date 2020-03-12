1  of  2
A10, Big Ten, other conferences cancel men’s basketball tournaments

Coronavirus

by: , NBC4.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Thursday it is canceling the men’s basketball tournament. The Big Ten also announced it was canceling the men’s conference basketball tournament.  

2 SPORTS Director Jack Pohl is in New York where tournament play began Wednesday and confirms all remaining games have been canceled. The University of Dayton was scheduled to play at noon Friday.

Big Ten officials scrapped the tournament less than 30 minutes before Michigan and Rutgers were scheduled to play in the first game of the day.

The Big Ten released a statement:

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

THe Big 12 and SEC also announced their tournaments were off.

