Belterra Park Gaming to lay off up to 60 percent of workers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Boyd Gaming notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) on May 22 that it will be conducting permanent layoffs that could affect 25 to 60 percent of its workforce at Belterra Park Gaming and Entertainment Center in Cincinnati.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify JFS in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

The company said that the layoffs will likely take place between July 1 and July 14.

Boyd Gaming believes at this time that those who are not laid off will be furloughed for more than six months from the date it began.

