Bellwether Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellwether Music Festival announced the cancellation of its third-annual three day event, citing current government mandates and circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The music festival was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 8, at Renaissance Park in Waynesville.

Organizers said in a press release that all ticket buyers will automatically receive a refund on the credit card used to make the purchase within the next 30 days.

Bellwether Music Festival is planning Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in 2021 for the rescheduled dates and will have more information in the future.