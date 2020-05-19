Beavercreek Rotary Club to help Feed the Creek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Rotary Club has donated $5,000 to Feed the Creek and its members will help distribute food May 20 for the non-profit and Beavercreek City Schools.
Rotarians at Beavercreek High School will be loading cars with food beginning at 10 a.m and going until noon.
All members will be practicing CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of those visiting.
