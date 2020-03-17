Breaking News
Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots
Closings
There are currently 86 active closings. Click for more details.

Bath & Body Works closes all stores in US, Canada over COVID-19; online sales still active

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Bath & Body Works store. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Bath & Body Works has announced it will temporarily close all stores in the U.S. and Canada in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement posted online by CEO Andrew Meslow, store workers will still be paid and the company will “look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done.”

The letter goes on to say:

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs. We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them.”

To read the entire letter, click here.

Earlier this week, the company had all hand sanitizer products listed as “sold out” online, but it appears a few of the items are back in stock.

For previous coverage, watch the video below:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS