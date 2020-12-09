Bars, restaurants face another setback with cancellation of Ohio State-Michigan game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cancellation of Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game brings another blow to some Miami Valley bars and restaurants already facing a challenging year.

Some restaurant workers told 2 NEWS they were hopeful the rivalry game would bring a boost in business.

“Now for this to happen, it’s kind of depressing,” said Larry Adkisson, general manager of Milano’s Pizza, Subs & Taps on Brown Street in Dayton.

Adkisson told 2 NEWS his business took a significant hit in March when the NCAA tournament was canceled.

“I went from a restaurant that I guaranteed we would be at capacity every game probably every day of the week, went from that to zero,” he said.

Adkisson estimates business is down as much as 30% compared to last year.

At Brixx Ice Co. in downtown Dayton, general manager Chris Bhai told 2 NEWS his team planned to offer several specials to customers during the game on Saturday.

“Our hopes are we continue through the Christmas holiday and try to stay open, try to keep doing carryout business,” Bhai said.

A report published by Ohio State shows in fiscal year 2018, OSU athletics made a $400.5 million economic impact on the entire state.

With that number expected to shrink in 2020, local economic officials say there’s a limited amount of time many restaurants can stay open under these conditions.

“We’ve seen them kind of step up on their own and look at these ways to innovate, but there’s only so far that can go,” said Holly Allen, director of marketing and communications for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “So the best we can do is encourage consumers to support local, especially throughout the holidays.”

Adkisson told 2 NEWS Milano’s plans to focus on its carryout and delivery business, which currently makes up the majority of its sales.