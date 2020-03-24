Audible offering free audiobooks for kids

(CNN) – With schools closed and many adults working remotely, parents stuck at home right now with their kids know that silence is golden. Amazon is now offering a nice reprieve!
Audible, which is owned by Amazon, is offering free audiobooks for kids.
Just download the free app, and you’ll see a variety of children’s stories –even the classics– for all ages up to teen.
There are also six different languages to choose from.
The Audible website says the service will be available for as long as schools are closed.
The regular monthly subscription to audible is $14.95 a month.
