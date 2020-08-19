Athletes, coaches ‘excited’ as DeWine allows competition for fall sports

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Some student-athletes and coaches say they’re relieved Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing teams that play fall sports to move forward with their seasons.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. DeWine announced he will issue an order this week allowing competition to proceed for all sports.

“It’s a blessing really,” said Te’Sean Smoot, quarterback for Springfield High School’s football team. “It makes everyone want to come out and go 100 percent at every practice.”

“Now that they heard the news today, I’ve noticed the energy’s been a little bit better right here off the beginning, and that was before the camera got here,” said Brad Childers, head football coach for Franklin High School.

Students and their coaches acknowledge Friday night football won’t be the same as last year.

According to DeWine, the only spectators allowed for all sporting events will be family members and others close to the athletes. Families of students in activities like marching band may also attend.

“At least family can be there,” said Cole English, Xenia High School quarterback. “But we’re just playing for the city and we’re trying to get some wins.”

School officials are waiting to see the state order to determine the number of people that can attend each game.

“We host volleyball Monday night,” said Jordan Shumaker, athletic director for Vandalia-Butler City Schools. “I still don’t know how many people we can let in exactly. At one point [DeWine] referenced families, at one point he referenced parents, at one point he referenced loved ones.”

Gov. DeWine did not rule out the possibility of cutting the fall sports season short if there is a significant spike in coronavirus cases.

“I hope that it will inspire them to make the right decisions to give them the opportunity to have the best chance they have to play their sport,” DeWine said.

According to state officials, the order will go into effect Friday.